Converse police chief resigns

Converse Police Chief Fidel Villegas had turned in a one-sentence resignation letter to the city manager, LeAnn Piatt on January 6, 2020. Piatt didn't expect this from Villegas. Chief Villegas' last day was on January 17th according to the notice.

The 56-year-old had joined the Converse Police Department in March of 2016 after a short time with the Floresville Independent School District police chief.

The city is now searching for a new police chief. The position will be posted soon and applications will be taken for a 30-day period then the city will start making a selection process.