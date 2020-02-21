Convenience store to release collectable Selena cups
Limited quantity available
Univision,Feb 21, 2020 – 10:48 AM EST
In celebration of 25 years of Selena legacy, Stripes will be releasing commemorative Selena cups honoring the legacy of the "Queen of Tejano."
The cups will be going on sale at participating stores on Sunday, February 29, 2020 at 9 a.m. The store will be limiting the number of six cups per person. Expect a long line.
Stripes had worked with Suzette Quintanilla, the sister of the late Selena Quintanilla-Perez to help create the design.