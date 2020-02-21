null: nullpx
Convenience store to release collectable Selena cups

Limited quantity available
Feb 21, 2020 – 10:48 AM EST

In celebration of 25 years of Selena legacy, Stripes will be releasing commemorative Selena cups honoring the legacy of the "Queen of Tejano."

The cups will be going on sale at participating stores on Sunday, February 29, 2020 at 9 a.m. The store will be limiting the number of six cups per person. Expect a long line.

Stripes had worked with Suzette Quintanilla, the sister of the late Selena Quintanilla-Perez to help create the design.

