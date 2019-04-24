KXTN 107.5 FM HD 2 & 1350AM
Columbus ship replica sinks in Corpus Christi
This isn't the first time the replica ship took on water
Univision,Apr 24, 2019 – 2:56 PM EDT
Remember Christopher Columbus' three ships, The La Niña, the Pinta and Santa Maria? Well the replica of La Niña had sank on Tuesday in the Corpus Christi bay marina.
The ship was a gift given by the Spanish government. This wasn't the first time the ship had taken on seawater. The ship was submerged during Hurrican Harvey back in 2017.
Corpus Christi announced plans to move the ship for repairs.