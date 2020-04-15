Club store to honor healthcare heroes with special hours

Every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sam's Club will open their doors exclusively to first responders and healthcare heroes who need to take care of themselves too during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the healthcare workers who are on the front line keeping the community safe by taking care of patents of all kinds find it difficult to shop for necessities. They sometimes work long hours and find the stores closed when they get off of their shift. Best of all, no membership is required.

This is why Sam's Club launched "Hero Hours" to help those. During those two hours, those particular shoppers will receive a mask and continue to practice social distancing in the store.