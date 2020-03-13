Closures and cancellations in San Antonio

- Sea World closeduntil the end of March

- Six Flags Fiesta Texas closed till the end of March

- Schlitterbahn New Braunfels and Galveston closed until the end of March

- Majestic Theatre performances scheduled for March 13 - 14 have been postponed

- Distribution of Cardboard Kids cancelled March 14

- Brooks postponing all events through end of April

- Essex Second Saturday cancelled

- Taco Fest y Mas - postponed

- Emilio Navaira Tribute at the RockBox - Postponed to a later date (TBA)

- Velasquez Music Spring Break Open House - postponed to a later date

- Joe Lopez concert in Seguin - Postponed to a later date (TBA)

- Tobin Center for the Performing Arts - All performances and scheduled events cancelled or postoponed till April 25th

- Morgan's Wonderland until March 19

- Witte Musuem closing March 14 - 20th

- Univision Fan Fair at Travis Park cancelled

- All Spurs games have been cancelled

- San Antonio Fiesta has been rescheduled for November 5 - 15

- Fiesta Oyster Bake 2020 has been cancelled

- Northside ISD schools closed till March 20

- North East ISD schools closed until March till March 20

- Medina Valley ISD schools closed until March till March 20