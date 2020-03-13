Closures and cancellations in San Antonio
Here's what is closed in San Antonio due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) state of emergency issued by the local government.
- Sea World closeduntil the end of March
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas closed till the end of March
- Schlitterbahn New Braunfels and Galveston closed until the end of March
- Majestic Theatre performances scheduled for March 13 - 14 have been postponed
- Distribution of Cardboard Kids cancelled March 14
- Brooks postponing all events through end of April
- Essex Second Saturday cancelled
- Taco Fest y Mas - postponed
- Emilio Navaira Tribute at the RockBox - Postponed to a later date (TBA)
- Velasquez Music Spring Break Open House - postponed to a later date
- Joe Lopez concert in Seguin - Postponed to a later date (TBA)
- Tobin Center for the Performing Arts - All performances and scheduled events cancelled or postoponed till April 25th
- Morgan's Wonderland until March 19
- Witte Musuem closing March 14 - 20th
- Univision Fan Fair at Travis Park cancelled
- All Spurs games have been cancelled
- San Antonio Fiesta has been rescheduled for November 5 - 15
- Fiesta Oyster Bake 2020 has been cancelled
- Northside ISD schools closed till March 20
- North East ISD schools closed until March till March 20
- Medina Valley ISD schools closed until March till March 20
[[ We may have missed a few, we're still adding to the growing list. Keep checking back for updates. ]]