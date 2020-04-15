Class of 2020 photo scammers are out there

If you're on social media and you're probably seeing people share the photos of the past cars they've owned or favorite TV shows, they may be innocently part of a growing scam put together by hackers. These hackers are thirsty for your personal information. The Better Business Bureau is sending a warning before you start participating.

How it works:

Hackers can look at your information such as your first and last name, then they can seek out which high school you went to along with the year you graduated. They're putting some innocent challenges together such as what is the make and model of a car you previously owned, your favorite TV show, what year did you graduate, high school mascot, city your high school is in, etc.

Hackers can easily put together the pieces and have instant access to your account if you're not careful. Some of the challenges pertain to certain security questions asked by either your email service provider or your financial institution.

To resolve this, make sure that your social media accounts are private. People that you don't trust cannot see your personal information especially if you're participating in an innocent challenge.

As for any accounts you have, check to see if they have two-factor authorization. This helps protect the account by sending you either an email confirmation or text message if you're trying to access the information.