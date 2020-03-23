City of San Antonio officials announce shelter at home order

San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg held a press conference with County Judge Nelson Wolff who just announced tighter restrictions for both residents and businesses in the city to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). These are enforced ordinances but penalties which can be envoked with a $1,000 to $2,000 fine and possibility to 6 months in jail.

"Staying at home and social distancing will save lives. This is not a time for panic, It is time to strictly follow the guide of our health officials." said Nierenberg.

The City of San Antonio and Bexar County places health order number 5 into effect on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. through April 9th.

Grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies will remain open during their operating hours. We don't have any shortages of groceries. The grocery stores have plenty of food but unncessary hording challenges the stores from putting things on the shelves.

"Stay at home, work from home and we will get through this together," said Nierenberg. "People can still go outside to get excersise but will need to practice social distancing of 6-feet from the nearest person. People can still be allowed to go get food from curbside, to-go and delivery."