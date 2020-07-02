City of San Antonio closes all public parks for 4th of July weekend

The City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation will be closing all parks to the public starting Thursday, July 2 at 11:59 p.m. till Monday, July 6th at 5 a.m. Bexar County will be closing down parks on Friday, July 3rd at 9 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Monday, July 6th.

“With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to surge in San Antonio, we need the public’s support to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus,” noted Homer Garcia III, Director of San Antonio Parks and Recreation. “Temporarily closing public parks this weekend emphasizes the importance of staying home, wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing, and avoiding gatherings with people outside your immediate household.”

Any activities outdoors with the exception of using the trails of excersising in the form of running, walking or cycling are permitted. Six feet of distance from others should be maintained.

People are advised to stay home as much as possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19 which is spiking in Bexar County / San Antonio.