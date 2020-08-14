City of San Antonio activates cooling centers to help battle heat

This weekend, temperatures will be reaching the triple digits. August is one of the hottest months of the year. The City of San Antonio wants to remind the community about the nine cooling centers that will provide a break from the heat.

The cooling centers will observe social distancing as a precaution to COVID-19 as well as ensuring people are wearing face coverings, temperature screening and other health guidelines to keep the community safe from further spread of the virus.

Please keep hydrated and stay cool. People should check in on their neighbors especially the elderly in these hot conditions.

If you're not able to keep cool in your own home, San Antonio has opened up the following facilities to beat the heat.

Copernicus Community Center

5303 Lord Rd

San Antonio, TX 78220Mon. - Fri. 7:30 am - 5:30 pm

Garza Community Center

1450 Mira Vista

San Antonio, TX 78237

Mon. - Fri. 7:30 am - 5:30 pm

Hamilton Community Center

10700 Nacogdoches Rd

San Antonio, TX 78217

Mon. - Fri. 7:30 am - 5:30 pm

Melendrez Community Center

5919 W. Commerce

San Antonio, TX 78237

Mon. - Fri. 7:30 am - 5:30 pm

Miller's Pond

6175 Old Pearsall Rd

San Antonio, TX 78242

Mon. - Fri. 7:30 am - 5:30 pm

Palm Heights Community Center

1201 W Malone Ave

San Antonio, TX 78225

Mon. - Fri. 7:30 am - 5:30 pm

Ramirez Community Center

1011 Gillette Blvd

San Antonio, TX 78224

Mon. - Fri. 7:30 am - 5:30 pm

Southside Lions Community Center

3100 Hiawatha St

San Antonio, TX 78210

Mon. - Fri. 7:30 am - 5:30 pm

Bazan Library

2200 W Commerce St

San Antonio, TX 78207

Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Carver Library

3350 E Commerce St

San Antonio, TX 78220

Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Collins Garden Library

200 N Park Blvd

San Antonio, TX 78204

Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Johnston Library

6307 Sun Valley Dr

San Antonio, TX 78227

Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Mission Library

3134 Roosevelt Ave

San Antonio, TX 78214

Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Pan American Library

1122 W Pyron Ave

San Antonio, TX 78221

Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Schaefer Library

6322 US Hwy 87 E

San Antonio, TX 78222

Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Westfall Library

6111 Rosedale Ct

San Antonio, TX 78201

Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior Center (Council District 6

) 8353 Culebra Rd

San Antonio, TX 78251

Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Bob Ross Senior Center (Council District 8)

2219 Babcock Rd

San Antonio, TX 78229

Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Claude Black Community Center (Council District 2)

2805 E Commerce St

San Antonio, TX 78207

Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm

District 2 Senior Center (Council District 2)

1751 S WW White Rd

San Antonio, TX 78220

Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm

District 5 Senior Center (Council District 5)

2701 S Presa St

San Antonio, TX 78210

Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Normoyle Senior Center (Council District 5)

700 Culberson Ave

San Antonio, TX 78211

Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Northeast Senior Center (Council District 10)

4135 Thousand Oaks

San Antonio, TX 78217

Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm

South Side Lions Senior Center (Council District 3) 3303 Pecan Valley Dr

San Antonio, TX 78210

Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm

West End Park Senior Center (Council District 1)

1226 NW 18th Street

San Antonio, TX 78207

Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm