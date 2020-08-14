City of San Antonio activates cooling centers to help battle heat
Press here to react
This weekend, temperatures will be reaching the triple digits. August is one of the hottest months of the year. The City of San Antonio wants to remind the community about the nine cooling centers that will provide a break from the heat.
The cooling centers will observe social distancing as a precaution to COVID-19 as well as ensuring people are wearing face coverings, temperature screening and other health guidelines to keep the community safe from further spread of the virus.
Please keep hydrated and stay cool. People should check in on their neighbors especially the elderly in these hot conditions.
If you're not able to keep cool in your own home, San Antonio has opened up the following facilities to beat the heat.
Copernicus Community Center
5303 Lord Rd
San Antonio, TX 78220Mon. - Fri. 7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Garza Community Center
1450 Mira Vista
San Antonio, TX 78237
Mon. - Fri. 7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Hamilton Community Center
10700 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Mon. - Fri. 7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Melendrez Community Center
5919 W. Commerce
San Antonio, TX 78237
Mon. - Fri. 7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Miller's Pond
6175 Old Pearsall Rd
San Antonio, TX 78242
Mon. - Fri. 7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Palm Heights Community Center
1201 W Malone Ave
San Antonio, TX 78225
Mon. - Fri. 7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Ramirez Community Center
1011 Gillette Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78224
Mon. - Fri. 7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Southside Lions Community Center
3100 Hiawatha St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Mon. - Fri. 7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Bazan Library
2200 W Commerce St
San Antonio, TX 78207
Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Carver Library
3350 E Commerce St
San Antonio, TX 78220
Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Collins Garden Library
200 N Park Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78204
Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Johnston Library
6307 Sun Valley Dr
San Antonio, TX 78227
Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mission Library
3134 Roosevelt Ave
San Antonio, TX 78214
Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Pan American Library
1122 W Pyron Ave
San Antonio, TX 78221
Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Schaefer Library
6322 US Hwy 87 E
San Antonio, TX 78222
Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Westfall Library
6111 Rosedale Ct
San Antonio, TX 78201
Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior Center (Council District 6
) 8353 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Bob Ross Senior Center (Council District 8)
2219 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Claude Black Community Center (Council District 2)
2805 E Commerce St
San Antonio, TX 78207
Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
District 2 Senior Center (Council District 2)
1751 S WW White Rd
San Antonio, TX 78220
Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
District 5 Senior Center (Council District 5)
2701 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Normoyle Senior Center (Council District 5)
700 Culberson Ave
San Antonio, TX 78211
Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Northeast Senior Center (Council District 10)
4135 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78217
Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
South Side Lions Senior Center (Council District 3) 3303 Pecan Valley Dr
San Antonio, TX 78210
Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
West End Park Senior Center (Council District 1)
1226 NW 18th Street
San Antonio, TX 78207
Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Willie M. Cortez Senior Center (Council District 4)
5512 SW Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Press here to react