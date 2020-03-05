City council approves baby changing stations for all public restrooms

Imagine you're a dad with your infant baby and need to rush to the restroom to change the diaper and all of a sudden there's no baby changing station!

The San Antonio City council had unanimously approved a city ordanance 20-1944 that requires all public restrooms to have a baby changing station in all the restrooms, mainly in city-owned buildings, hotels and restaurants.

Before father's had to figure out a safe place to lay their child down and change the diaper. People normally did it in the back of their car, on the sink of the bathroom or elsewhere.