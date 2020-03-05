null: nullpx
City council approves baby changing stations for all public restrooms

It really is a big deal if you have children
Mar 5, 2020 – 05:47 PM EST

Imagine you're a dad with your infant baby and need to rush to the restroom to change the diaper and all of a sudden there's no baby changing station!

The San Antonio City council had unanimously approved a city ordanance 20-1944 that requires all public restrooms to have a baby changing station in all the restrooms, mainly in city-owned buildings, hotels and restaurants.

Before father's had to figure out a safe place to lay their child down and change the diaper. People normally did it in the back of their car, on the sink of the bathroom or elsewhere.

Councilman Manny Peláez proposed the idea last year.

