Chris Perez adds flavor with new hot sauce
Remember the hot sauce scene in the movie?
Univision,Nov 14, 2019 – 11:19 AM EST
Remember when Chris took Selena out on a pizza date? Perez took out a bottle of hot sauce from a holster and drizzles it all over his pizza. It is that very iconic scene that inspired Perez to launch his very own bottle of hot sauce called Perez Pepper Sauce.
The bottle features a lion on the logo in which Perez explained on social media that the lion represents the king of the jungle.
Perez had partnered with John Gomez who worked with CaJohns Fiery Foods to develop a unique tasting sauce blended with peppers, spices, and ingredients for the perfect flavor, fire and balance.