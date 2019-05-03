Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Market Square this weekend



Festival de Mariachi is Sunday, May 5th or better known as Cinco de Mayo. Univision San Antonio will be hosting a high school mariachi competition.

After the competition, enjoy live music from MDO, Sebastien De La Cruz, Max Baca & Los Texmaniacs, Conjunto 4 Norte, Stefani Montiel and Banda La Expresiva.

Admission is free all weekend long. So bring the entire family out and have fun with us.



