Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Market Square this weekend
There will be plenty to eat, drink and music
Univision,May 3, 2019 – 4:17 PM EDT
It's going to be a big weekend at the Historic Market Square downtown San Antonio. Starting on Friday, May 3rd, enjoy two stages of live entertainment starting at 1pm. The party will continue through Sunday night with Festival del Mariachi.
Festival de Mariachi is Sunday, May 5th or better known as Cinco de Mayo. Univision San Antonio will be hosting a high school mariachi competition.
After the competition, enjoy live music from MDO, Sebastien De La Cruz, Max Baca & Los Texmaniacs, Conjunto 4 Norte, Stefani Montiel and Banda La Expresiva.
Admission is free all weekend long. So bring the entire family out and have fun with us.