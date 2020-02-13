CDC confirms Coronavirus case from Lackland quarantine patient

One of the quarantine patients at JBSA-Lackland in San Antonio, TX has been tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus disease.

The person is under careful watch by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The unidentified person came on a flight from Hubei Province, China to the United States on February 7 and placed on a 14-day quarantine.

This is the first person under mandatory quarantine an individual tested positive for COVID-19, better known as the Coronavirus.

The patient is isolated and receiving medical care at a designated hospital nearby. This recent case marks the 15th person to contract the disease. There will be likely additional cases like this in the future, including those who came from Wuhan, China.

195 people were discharged on Tuesday from quarantine and about 600 more people will return on chartered flights from Wuhan under careful watch by the government.