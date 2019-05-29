Carmine Cardi from 'Godfather' dead at 85

We just learned that Carmine Caridi, the actor that played Carmine Rosato in the mob drama flick 'Godfather' has died at 85.

According to Caridi's friend, actor and director Chazz Palminteri, Caridi passed away at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after slipping into a comatose state. We are uncertain of what had caused Caridi to go into a coma but were informed that he did not come out of the coma.