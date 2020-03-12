Cancellation of Univision Fan Fair 2020
Like so many of you, we have spent the last several weeks monitoring developments about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact around the world and in communities in the U.S. based on the latest guidelines and recommendations provided by Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Univision has decided to make adjustments that prioritize the well-being and safety of our community members, the fans, the artists, our partners, and employees.
With that in mind, we have made the decision to cancel this weekend’s Tejano Fan Fair Event at Travis Park.
Thank you for your continued support, we look forward to seeing you at the Tejano Fan Fair event next year! For more information, tune in to KXTN 1350AM / 107.5 FM HD2, visit KXTN.com and follow @KXTN1350 on social media.