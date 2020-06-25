Boerne City Lake Park will be temporarily closing each weekend

In efforts to help control the spread of COVID-19, the city of Boerne has implimented their days of operation. The park will be closed only on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) starting June 27th and 28th as well as the 4th of July weekend 3 - 5.

The park is still open to visitors during the weekdays from 5 a.m. till 10 p.m. Monday - Friday. However additional changes could be made to the parks hours of operations if the city sees fit.

Social distancing and capacity will be monitored by local law enforcement. Once the park reaches capacity, the gates will be closed.