Bobby Pulido to release new live album recorded in Las Vegas

Bobby Pulido's fans can now enjoy Tejano music that was filmed live at the Tejano Music National Convention in Las Vegas last year in 2019. Pulido's new album En Vivo Desde Las Vegas was dropped on May 29th.

Bobby's father Roberto Pulido makes an appearance along with Raulito Navaira paying tribute to the late Emilio Navaira. The Tejano musicians also pay tributes to the late Selena and Jimmy Gonzalez performing a few of their songs.

The visual album also contains a few of Bobby's fan favorites such as “Le Pedire”, “Móntame”, “La Rosa” and many more.