Blood supply is critically low and more donations needed

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center says that the community blood donations have dropped to a low one day supply. They said that they need 500 blood donations daily through Monday to address the current need in an online statement.

The shortfall comes as when schools are opening up but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, universities and high schools cannot safely host blood drives. There is only one high school that will be participating in a blood drive in September but that isn't enough.

Typically, school hosted blood drives help drive a quarter of all donations at community blood centers. As of now there are only 60 blood drives as opposed to a normal operating month of 200 because also businesses and organizations cancelled blood drives as well.

If you're able to donate, call the STBTC to make an appointment to donate blood at one of their seven donation locations across South Texas.

An emergency blood drive will be held at the Casa Blanca movie theater on Friday. The address is 11210 Alamo Ranch Parkway. The hours are from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m. and as a thank you for donating, donors will get a movie ticket voucher and a free Whataburger burger.

Call 210-731-5590 or make an appointment online.



