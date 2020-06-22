Big spider greets family who moved into apartment
Teouna Thomas and her husband just moved to San Antonio from Dallas. They were surprised to see a humongous tarantula welcoming the family to their new Stone Oak neighborhood.
The husband, Ken Thomas cautiously stepped outside and quickly captured the eight legged creature and placed it safely into a plastic container. The family dog was outside inches away from the big giagantic spider identified as a Texas Tan Tarantula was as big as Teouna's hand.
