Big Selena celebration happening in San Antonio

A press release that was sent to the media just invited your Tejano and Proud KXTN to the Alamodome where a special media event presser will be held.

According to the release, a special announcement will be made on Tuesday, February 18. Suzette Quintanilla, the sister of Selena, A.B. Quintanilla along with the officials of the City of San Antonio, officials from the Alamodome, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Andrés Muñoz.

We'll bring you live coverage as it happens on our social media platforms for more information.

It has been 25 years since the world lost Selena Quintanilla-Perez.