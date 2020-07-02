Big Bend National Park closes

1,252 square mile Big Bend National Park and Regio Grande Wild & Scenic River closes their gates to the public after a reported case of someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The park will only be open to employees, residents and authorized personnel.

“We are working closely with our state and local partners during this closure,” said Big Bend National Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker. “Healthy NPS employees will continue to work behind the scenes, improving the condition of the park, with strict adherence to social distancing and safety protocols to assure their safety. We look forward to reopening the park, when the timing is right, as safely as possible.”