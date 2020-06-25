Bexar County Judge limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 100 people

Starting at 12:01 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 unless extended or terminated early by Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff issued executive order NW-11. What this means is local jurisdictions capped outdoor gatherings of 100 or more.

Those 10 years of age or older must wear face coverings over the mouth and nose when in public and where it's difficult to keep six foot distance from others.