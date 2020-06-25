Bexar County Judge limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 100 people
Starting at 12:01 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 unless extended or terminated early by Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff issued executive order NW-11. What this means is local jurisdictions capped outdoor gatherings of 100 or more.
Those 10 years of age or older must wear face coverings over the mouth and nose when in public and where it's difficult to keep six foot distance from others.
Exceptions for this prohibition include:
- Any services listed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
- Religious services
- Local government operations
- Child care services
- Youth camps
- Recreational sports programs for youth and adults
- Professional, collegiate or similar sports events
- Swimming pools
- Water parks
- Museums and Libraries
- Zoos, aquariums, natural caverns, or similar facilities
- Rodeo or equestrian events
- Amusement parks and carnivals