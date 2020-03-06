Becky G celebrated her birthday with mariachis

It was an amazing celebration for Latin artist Becky G. Mariachis and RodeoHouston helped celebrate her 23rd birthday which happened on March 2nd.

She was asked which she preferred? Tex-mex or Cali-mex food. She said that she just enjoys food in general.



Becky G even had a tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston with medlies such as "Como La Flor", La Carcacha", "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" and "Baila Esta Cumbia". Fans had cheered her on in excitement.