Austin is the first city to extend stay at home order past May 1st

According to officials, Austin and Travis county just extended the "Stay Home-Work Safe" order until Friday, May 8, 11:59 p.m.

On April 14, the order was to be lifted by county officials. Instead, the local government decided it would be best to extend the order to help protect the community from spreading COVID-19.

“The next three weeks are going to be critical for us,” Austin Public Health Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said, according to KXAN. “What we’re trying to do is buy time. Buy time for more PPE, buy time for more testing capabilities … and to ultimately buy time for two of the most critical components of this, effective treatment and vaccinations.”

San Antonio / Bexar county is currently under stay at home order until Thursday, April 30th.

Also, Austinites who are over the age of 10 are required to wear some type of face covering when in public in a new mandate. Coverings are required when out in public places such as grocery stores, using public transportation, or filling up gas. Coverings aren't required while riding in personal vehicles or at home.