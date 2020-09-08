AT&T Center to become a mega voting center

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association both agreed on August 28th to allow teams to use their home arenas as polling places for the 2020 elections. This was decided in response after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

The Spurs home court will be transformed into a mega voting site for the first time in history. It will have approximately 50 to 75 voting machines that will be spread out six-feet apart. The facility will have handicapped accessible parking spaces and ADA access. There will be a line for busses who can bring people to the mega voting center.

There are talks about creating more similar sites at the Alzafar Shrine Temple on the North Side and the Mission Concepción Sports Complex on the South Side. A site on the West Side is still being discussed.

Early voting at the AT&T Center is expected to operate October 13 - 30th and election day on November 3.

All sites will require face coverings and personal protective equipment for the workers.