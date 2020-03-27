Arnold Schwarzenegger praises H-E-B for it's response to the COVID-19 pandemic
Univision,Mar 27, 2020 – 04:10 PM EDT
Texas Monthly published an article about San Antonio based H-E-B and their efforts in preperation to the coronavirus pandemic. That article got the attention of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.
"I read this story in @TexasMonthly today about @HEB and it is a masterclass in preparation and being ready to support your community." Arnold said in a tweet on Thursday (Mar. 26).