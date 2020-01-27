Area lakes to be stocked with catfish
Get your fishing gear ready!
Univision,Jan 27, 2020 – 4:05 PM EST
Do you like to fish?
The Texas Parks & Wildlife along with CPS Energy are stocking up two area lakes with plenty of catfish. Both Braunig and Calaveras lakes will be filled with over 140,000 channel catfish at 9 a.m. on January 28th.
The replenish is part of a rebuild process to keep the lakes as prime fishing destinations.
For more information about the replenishment of fish at area lakes, visit the TP&W website