Area lakes to be restocked with catfish
Get your fishing pole!
Univision,Sep 6, 2019 – 11:36 AM EDT
Texas Parks and Wildlife just announced that they will be restocking two San Antonio area lakes with catfish. Southside Lions Park and Miller's Pond will receive a generous amount of catfish every two weeks through November, according to a press release.
Miller's Pond will be restocked Wednesday and Southside Lions Park will be restocked Friday.
Due to the atrocious Texas heat, there was a pause in the restocking of those particular bodies of water.
Those partaking in fishing activities will need an active fishing license that can be purchased for $11 for a one-day, all water license for those over the age of 16. Those who are 16 and younger can fish without a license.