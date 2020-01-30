Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dating?
Rihanna moves on from her previous boyfriend.
Reports close to the celebrities show that Rihanna is dating rapper A$AP Rocky just days after her breakup with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel.
Both 31-year-old, the two were spotted smiling and enjoying life backstage at the fifth annual Yams Day inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The two had also "shared a suite" during their stay in the Big Apple and seemed to really be enjoying each other's company.
Is Rihanna ready for a new relationship? Well, it seems like things are really casual between the two of them and we're not sure if there's a future with the Harlem rapper or if it's just a fling?
The two have been friends for quite awhile. Rocky had supported Rihanna when her cosmetics brand Fenty was honored in the Fashion Awards in London in December 2019. Also he supported her at the Diamond Ball in September. This past December, Rihanna supported Rocky at his show in Sweden, before the incident.