Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dating?

Rihanna moves on from her previous boyfriend.

Reports close to the celebrities show that Rihanna is dating rapper A$AP Rocky just days after her breakup with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel.

Both 31-year-old, the two were spotted smiling and enjoying life backstage at the fifth annual Yams Day inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.



The two had also "shared a suite" during their stay in the Big Apple and seemed to really be enjoying each other's company.

Is Rihanna ready for a new relationship? Well, it seems like things are really casual between the two of them and we're not sure if there's a future with the Harlem rapper or if it's just a fling?