April 1st is Census Day

Why Should I Fill Out the Census Now?

• Given the current worldwide pandemic that we are experiencing with COVID-19, it is important to understand the significance of the U.S. Census as it pertains to emergency response in the United States. Census data helps first responders and disaster recovery personnel identify where and how much help is needed.

• On Census Day, April 1st, you have the opportunity to make your voice heard by filling out the Census online or via phone. Make sure to have your household's individualized code handy and log on to census.gov to start! If you prefer to fill it out via phone, call 844-468-2020. Census Day is just a few days away!

• These impacts are reflected in direct benefits to your community. By responding to the Census you ensure that your community will be receiving its fair share of Federal funds, grants and support which will help your local hospitals, first responders, health clinics and many other programs in your community such as the National School Lunch Program and others which help provide meals to needy families.

• Many businesses make decisions based on Census data and filling out the Census is the best way to help ensure your community is recognized by those who can provide jobs and invest in growth.

• The Census can be filled out easily, quickly and safely; you can do it from the comfort of your home by internet or phone, or you can put in the mailbox. No matter how you choose to fill it out, make sure you do so as quickly as possible and encourage others to do so as well!

What Is Univision Doing to Promote the Census?

• Ongoing and in-depth news coverage on our broadcast, radio, and digital platforms from coast to coast

• Townhalls in select cities to inform Hispanic America about the importance and impacts of the Census.

• Census Day roadblocks across all of our company's platforms.

• Working to support Census Bureau efforts and closely working with government officials to help ensure a fair and accurate count.



¿Por qué debo llenar el censo ahora?

• Dada la actual pandemia internacional del COVID-19 que nos afecta, es importante comprender la importancia del Censo de Estados Unidos con relación a la respuesta en situaciones de emergencia en Estados Unidos. Los datos del censo ayudan a los socorristas y personal de recuperación tras catástrofes a identificar dónde y cuánta ayuda se necesita.

• El Día del Censo, el 1 de abril, tendrá la oportunidad de hacerse oír si llena el censo por internet o teléfono. ¡Asegúrese de tener a la mano el código individualizado de su hogar de familia o visitar census.gov para empezar! Si prefiere llenarlo por teléfono, llame al 844-468-2020. ¡Faltan pocos días para el censo!

• Este impacto se refleja en beneficios directos para su comunidad. Al responder al censo usted se asegura de que su comunidad reciba los fondos federales, subvenciones y apoyo que le corresponden, que ayudan a sus hospitales locales, socorristas, clínicas y muchos otros programas en su comunidad como el Programa Nacional de Almuerzos Escolares y otros, que ofrecen comidas a familias necesitadas.

• Muchas empresas toman decisiones en base a los datos del censo, y llenar el censo es la mejor manera de asegurar que su comunidad sea reconocida por quienes pueden ofrecer empleos e invertir en el crecimiento.

• El censo de puede llenar de manera fácil, rápida y segura; lo puede hacer de la comodidad de su casa por internet o teléfono, o lo puede poner en su buzón de correo. Independientemente de cómo lo llene, ¡asegúrese de hacerlo lo más rápidamente posible y alentar a los demás a hacerlo también!

¿Qué está haciendo Univision para promover el censo?

• Cobertura continua y a fondo de las noticias en televisión, radio y plataformas digitales de costa a costa.

• Foros en ciudades selectas para informar a los hispanos en Estados Unidos sobre la importancia y el impacto del censo.

• Anuncios sobre el Día del Censo en todas las plataformas de la empresa.