Anthony Treviño parts ways with The Hometown Boys

Anthony Treviño, the accordionist for The Hometown Boys just announced that he is parting ways with the group on social media Sunday.

Treviño posted: "I would like to thank my Family, Friends, Promoters, Dj's and most of all THE FANS for over a decade of memories....Unfortunately my journey with The Hometown Boys has come to an end....You guys have made my life the greatest.... Everything I had ever set out to do."