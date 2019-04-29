KXTN 107.5 FM HD 2 & 1350AM
Anthony Treviño parts ways with The Hometown Boys
The accordionist been with the group for over a decade
Univision,Apr 29, 2019 – 1:33 PM EDT
Anthony Treviño, the accordionist for The Hometown Boys just announced that he is parting ways with the group on social media Sunday.
Treviño posted: "I would like to thank my Family, Friends, Promoters, Dj's and most of all THE FANS for over a decade of memories....Unfortunately my journey with The Hometown Boys has come to an end....You guys have made my life the greatest.... Everything I had ever set out to do."