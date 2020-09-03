An NEISD lunch staple was served up at a Sweden school, and they loved it

A local school district is getting praise from Sweden after a recipe they tried out. NEISD's popular enchalada recipe was a hit at a Stockholm school.

Shared in a post on Facebook, "Today we served enchilada, inspired by the amazing recepie from North East ISD. It's a great that a dish can travel all the way from San Antonio, USA to Restaurant Mättpunkten in Flemingsberg, Stockholm Sweden.... and by the way... the kinds in our School loved it. Not a single portion left. 👏👏👏"







You too can make NEISD's famous enchilada recipe at home.

Enchilada Wednesday: NEISD cafeteria manager shares the secret ingredient.

STEP ONE - The Enchilada Sauce

Combine:

3 ounces flour

2 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoons black pepper

2 2/3 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/2 teaspoon oregano

Mix dry ingredients together. Heat two-thirds cup oil in saucepan. Add seasoning and mix together. Slowly add two cups of water and whisk to prevent clumps. Simmer for 30-45 minutes.

STEP TWO - The Enchilada Chili

Combine:

1/3 cup flour

1/2 tablespoon salt

1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 3/4 teaspoons onion powder

1/2 tablespoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/4 tablespoons chili powder

Mix dry ingredients together. Brown 12 ounces of ground beef on stove top. Stir in the seasoning mix and cook two more minutes. Add 2 1/2 cups of water. Add 1 1/4 cup canned tomatoes (with juice). Add 2 1/4 ounces of tomato paste. Mix together, bring to a boil, then reduce heat. Simmer for 30 minutes.

STEP THREE - The Enchiladas