An NEISD lunch staple was served up at a Sweden school, and they loved it
A local school district is getting praise from Sweden after a recipe they tried out. NEISD's popular enchalada recipe was a hit at a Stockholm school.
Shared in a post on Facebook, "Today we served enchilada, inspired by the amazing recepie from North East ISD. It's a great that a dish can travel all the way from San Antonio, USA to Restaurant Mättpunkten in Flemingsberg, Stockholm Sweden.... and by the way... the kinds in our School loved it. Not a single portion left. 👏👏👏"
You too can make NEISD's famous enchilada recipe at home.
Enchilada Wednesday: NEISD cafeteria manager shares the secret ingredient.
STEP ONE - The Enchilada Sauce
Combine:
3 ounces flour
2 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoons black pepper
2 2/3 tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1/2 teaspoon oregano
Mix dry ingredients together. Heat two-thirds cup oil in saucepan. Add seasoning and mix together. Slowly add two cups of water and whisk to prevent clumps. Simmer for 30-45 minutes.
STEP TWO - The Enchilada Chili
Combine:
1/3 cup flour
1/2 tablespoon salt
1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 3/4 teaspoons onion powder
1/2 tablespoon cumin
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 1/4 tablespoons chili powder
Mix dry ingredients together. Brown 12 ounces of ground beef on stove top. Stir in the seasoning mix and cook two more minutes. Add 2 1/2 cups of water. Add 1 1/4 cup canned tomatoes (with juice). Add 2 1/4 ounces of tomato paste. Mix together, bring to a boil, then reduce heat. Simmer for 30 minutes.
STEP THREE - The Enchiladas
Steam 36 corn tortillas
Place 1/2 ounce of cheese on each tortilla
Arrange in greased pan
Pour the enchilada sauce
Top with cheese
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until cheese is bubbly
Top with chili!
