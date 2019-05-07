American Red Cross Hosts Home Fire “PREP”aredness Events

SAN ANTONIO, TX, APRIL 29, 2019 — In an effort to prepare families for home fires and other disasters, the American Red Cross Serving Greater San Antonio is hosting two preparedness and safety events on May 10 and 11. During these two events, the Red Cross and partnering agencies will rally together to Sound the Alarm against home fires.

On Friday, May 10, the community is invited to a free family friendly Sound the Alarm“PREP” Rally. In partnership with KSAT Community and Univision, during this “prep”aredness and safety event, guests will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from the Red Cross, San Antonio Fire Department and more. Guests will be treated to free food and drinks, free disaster kits (while supplies last), hands only CPR training, fire safety preparedness activities and free giveaways. The “PREP” Rally will be held at The Cherrity Bar, 302 Montana St. San Antonio, TX, 78203 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

“We want to show the Austin community that when it comes to disasters, preparedness is key,” said Alex Villa, Chief Operating Officer, American Central and South Texas Region. “This event will offer guests an opportunity to make their homes and families safer.”

On Saturday, May 11, the American Red Cross volunteers and partners will visit local homes on the East Side of San Antonio, to help install 1,000 free smoke alarms during Sound the Alarm, a national effort to end home fires.

“Each day, Red Cross volunteers care for neighbors devastated by home fires, and we want to prevent needless tragedies from these disasters,” said Michael Vela, Executive Director, American Red Cross Serving Greater San Antonio. “You can help #EndHomeFires by volunteering and raising donations for lifesaving services.”



WHAT IS SOUND THE ALARM From April 27 to May 12, the Red Cross is rallying 30,000 volunteers and partners to install 100,000 free smoke alarms and help families create home fire escape plans in 100 high-risk communities nationwide. Sound the Alarmevents are part of the Home Fire Campaign, launched in 2014, to reduce fire deaths and injuries. So far, it has reached more than 1.7 million people and saved more than 500 lives nationwide. Home fires kill more people in a typical year in the U.S than all other natural disasters combined. Most deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms. Our dedicated partners Harland Clarke along with Yacktman Asset Management ensure that all services are free for all. The following partners also make our efforts possible: Cleveland & Terrazas PLLC, KSAT 12, Mays Family Foundation, Silicon Labs, Univision, USAA, Valero Energy Foundation and Wells Fargo.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: The Red Cross Serving Greater San Antonio needs 500 volunteers to accomplish our goal of installing 1,000 smoke alarms on May 11. People interested in helping can register now at SoundTheAlarm.org/SanAntonio to volunteer.



Red Cross volunteers and members of the Austin Fire Department, will go door-to-door to install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and help families create home fire escape plans. Services are free and available to all people in need. Visit SoundTheAlarm.org/SanAntonio for more details.