Amber Guyger sent to same prison as Selena's killer

The former Dallas police officer that shot and killer her neighbor will be sent to the same prison that killed Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

31-year-old Amber Guyger will be spending 10-years at the Mountain View facility near Fort Worth. Yolanda Saldivar, was sentenced to the same prison in 1995 for the murder of Selena.

The facility is an all female maximum security prison on 97 acres and offers adult education, re-entry planning, faith-based dormitories, and career and technology programs according to it's website. The prison has a 645 person capacity and houses those who are on death row.

Saldivar is eligible for parole in 2025.