Ally Brooke honors Selena at Miss Universe Pageant

Ally Brooke performed medley of Selena song at the Miss Universe pageant.



Ally is a big fan of Selena Quintanilla-Perez giving a heartfelt performance of Selena's song "Dreaming of You" in front of millions upon millions of viewers worldwide. Ally had also performed the popular Selena song on Dancing With The Stars.

Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla praised Ally on Instagram for performing this Selena song in her honor.

"Never imagined I would ever ever everrr hear this song sung at a MISS UNIVERSE pageant! (Not the best recording I did with my phone) @allybrooke Thank you so much for this! Truly honored you chose this song and honored her.. 🙏💜"





There were those skeptics who want to preserve Selena that had to chime in on social media.



