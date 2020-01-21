ACS is asking for blankets for animals
For the love of the animals
Univision,Jan 21, 2020 – 4:37 PM EST
The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services are looking for a little coverage. They're asking people if they can donate any unused blankets, towels and or sheets either new or gently used. The linens will help pets keep warm during the duration of the winter months.
You can donate these items at any ACS facility
- 151 Main Campus at 4710 State Highway 151
- Paul Jolly Adoption Center at 210 Tuleta Drive (Near Brackenridge Park)
- Animal Defense League at 11300 Nacogdoches Road
For inormation call 210-207-4738