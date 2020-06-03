A new course about Selena's legacy and Mexican American culture at a local college

As part of a brand new course "Selena: A Mexican American Identity and Experience" at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) where students who register for the course will get to learn the history of Selena's legacy as well as Mexican American culture.

The class will be taught by Professor Sonya Alemán at the university. Alemán is part of the Department of Race, Ethnicity, Gender and Sexuality Studies at UTSA.

The class, which starts fall of 2020, will go in-depth of Selena's accomplishments. Alemán said that it was important that Latino youth learned about Mexican-American culture and history.