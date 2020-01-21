30,000 to be at annual Cowboy Breakfast Friday
It's a San Antonio tradition
Univision,Jan 21, 2020 – 5:18 PM EST
Get your cowboy boots ready San Antonio. It's that time of year again. The annual Cowboy Breakfast is rolling into town at the Cowboys Dancehall parking lot on Friday, January 24, 2020 starting at 4:30 a.m. till 8:30 a.m.
There will be live music, free tacos, coffee, orange juice, milk, and much more!
Tradition began back in 1979 at Central Park Mall as an unofficial start to the Rodeo.