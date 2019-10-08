2020 Battle of Flowers Parade grand marshal named
Show me your shoes!
Univision,Oct 8, 2019 – 12:00 PM EDT
Tuesday morning, the San Antonio Fiesta Commission along with the Battle of Flowers announced the 291th BoF theme as ¡Viva Las Flores! or translated to "Long Live Flowers!"
The BoF theme will consist of floral floats and flower-decorated equestrians and bands.
Also during the ceremony, the commission named 2020 Battle of Flowers grand marshal Eileen M. Collins, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's first female shuttle commander of the 1999 shuttle mission Columbia.
The event takes place downtown during Fiesta on Friday, April, 2020. Last year 500,000 people enjoyed hundreds of themed decorated floats and bands pass by during the celebration. The first parade was in 1891 when a small dedicated group of women started it all.