12-year-old put her own twist on Selena classic
New music
Univision,Nov 15, 2019 – 10:36 AM EST
12-year-old Tejano singer Mia is in the Tejano spotlight with her own cover of Selena's Bidi Bidi Bom Bom that was just released on Friday (Nov. 15).
The fun video shows the young Tejano songstress dancing on the beach, at the Selena mural, making a giant pizza with her friends, a young boy showing off on the guitar, and reinacting the famous hot sauce scene from Selena.
The video was produced by her manager and father, Chris Garcia and co-produced by Tejano star Sunny Sauceda. This production had the blessing of Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla.