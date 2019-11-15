12-year-old put her own twist on Selena classic

12-year-old Tejano singer Mia is in the Tejano spotlight with her own cover of Selena's Bidi Bidi Bom Bom that was just released on Friday (Nov. 15).

The fun video shows the young Tejano songstress dancing on the beach, at the Selena mural, making a giant pizza with her friends, a young boy showing off on the guitar, and reinacting the famous hot sauce scene from Selena.