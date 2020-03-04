Zion from Zion y Lennox in hospital

It's been reported that Zio from the Reggaeton group Zion & Lennox has been hospitalized. The Puerto Rican singer was taken to a hospital in Mexico City upon his arrival.

The group posted a photo on their official Instagram page "We ask for a prayer chain for our brother @Zion, may God be in control and may everything go well"



The group was on their way to Spotify Awards in Mexico when the musician fell ill on the plane.