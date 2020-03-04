Zion from Zion y Lennox in hospital
Get well soon!
Univision,Mar 4, 2020 – 04:18 PM EST
It's been reported that Zio from the Reggaeton group Zion & Lennox has been hospitalized. The Puerto Rican singer was taken to a hospital in Mexico City upon his arrival.
The group posted a photo on their official Instagram page "We ask for a prayer chain for our brother @Zion, may God be in control and may everything go well"
The group was on their way to Spotify Awards in Mexico when the musician fell ill on the plane.
"Everything was fine and suddenly he had shortness of breath. I sent Lennox to the hotel when we landed and went with him to the hospital." said Zion's manager Zurdo to Puerto Rican news El Nuevo Dia