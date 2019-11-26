Yennis Bencosme wins on 'Reina de la Canción'

It's been a long 10 weeks of competing, challenges, and receiving constructive criticism from judges Olga Tañon, Natti Natasha and Joss Favela on Univision's Reina de la Canción.

Yennis Bencosme was crowned 'Queen of the Song' on the all female singing reality TV show Sunday night. Contenders Vikina Lopez, Navil Rox, Yennis Bencosme, and Fatima Poggi had put their all in the challenge "Yo Lo Canto Mejor" or in English "I sing it better."