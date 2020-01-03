Yaya's list of things to do on 'First Friday'

NUMERO UNO: FIRST FRIDAY PUB RUN “Onesies”

https://g.co/kgs/QBM5L6

Pub Run Quick Facts Price - Free to join

Who – All drinkers with pub crawling problems

What – A self guided tour of downtown San Antonio bars

Where - Meet at Moses Roses

When – First Friday of every month at 7:00 p.m.

Meet up at Moses Roses 7:00 p.m.

Group Picture 8 p.m.

Start moving to next bar at 8pm. or move with group to the next bar or go on your own...

NUMERO DOS: “Ice Skating at Travis Park”

https://g.co/kgs/8XreT5 The Rotary Club of San Antonio presents the 2019 Holiday Outdoor Ice Rink located in Travis Park adjacent to the annual Christmas tree. The Rink will open the weekend after Thanksgiving and continue daily through January 2020. Destined to become a winter tradition in the Alamo City, more than 25,000 skaters are anticipated to enjoy the rink and the beautiful winter surroundings.

NUMERO TRES: “KIDS NIGHT OUT”

Kid's Night Out is continuing! We've had so much fun at the past Kid's Night Out, we're going to keep it going! Thank you all for your support!

Stay tuned for the entertainment each month! On the first Friday of every month, let your kiddos bounce in a castle, watch a movie, get balloons & so much more! Follow our Facebook to get monthly udpates! :)

Fri, January 3, 2020

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM CST

StreetFare SA

1916 Austin Highway

San Antonio, TX 78218



NUMERO FOUR: “DREAMWEEK FIRST FRIDAY”

In celebration of DreamWeek in January, Blue Star Contemporary's First Friday will be a final opportunity to view four exhibitions: Teardowns, Sea Islands, Healthy Machines, and Formal Proof before they close to the public on January 5, 2019. Special performance by artist Joey Fauerso at 7:00pm. More info at bluestarcontemporary.org

Time: 6:00PM - 9:00PM

Location: Blue Star Contemporary, 116 Blue Star



NUMERO CINCO: “FIRST FRIDAY SENIOR DANCE

First Friday Senior Dance

Fri, Jan 3, 1 – 3 PM

PicaPica Plaza1

910 SE Military Dr, San Antonio, TX

NUMERO SEIS: First Friday Disney Karaoke Roulette!

What?!!! Yes!!! Starting tonight at 9:30pm all you gotta do is google it!

https://g.co/kgs/tPcEsJ



NUMERO SIETE: MOVIES

https://www.fandango.com/san-antonio_tx_movietimes

-The Grudge is out today! Starring Damien Bichir and Lin Shaye and Jon Cho….If your into mystery and psychological thriller and horror films, then this is the movie for you!

-If youre more into Broadway classics then the CATS musical is the movie for you! - Starring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Jason Derulo and many more…