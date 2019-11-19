null: nullpx
EN VIVO
Latino Mix 95.1 San AntonioLatino Mix 95.1 San Antonio

WWE Raw is coming to San Antonio in 2020

See the WWE superstars live inside the AT&T Center
Nov 19, 2019 – 6:45 PM EST

WWE Monday Night RAW is coming back to San Antonio inside the AT&T Center on January, 27, 2020.

See your favorite RAW stars including RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, United States Champion AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Ricochet and many, many others!

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Novmeber 22nd at 10 A.M. at the AT&T Center box office or online at Ticketmaster.com

Advertisement
DefaultDefault

DefaultDefault