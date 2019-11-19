WWE Raw is coming to San Antonio in 2020
See the WWE superstars live inside the AT&T Center
Univision,Nov 19, 2019 – 6:45 PM EST
WWE Monday Night RAW is coming back to San Antonio inside the AT&T Center on January, 27, 2020.
See your favorite RAW stars including RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, United States Champion AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Ricochet and many, many others!
Tickets go on-sale Friday, Novmeber 22nd at 10 A.M. at the AT&T Center box office or online at Ticketmaster.com