Vin Diesel welcomes Ozuna to Fast & Furious cast
Univision,Oct 22, 2019 – 4:39 PM EDT
On Monday, Vin Diesel just announced that Reggaeton star Ozuna will be part of the upcoming Fast & Furious film that is set to be released in 2020.
Diesel had shared a photo of himself and Justin Lin, the director with Ozuna on his official Instagram account on October 21st with a caption of "As you know, we have often found great talent in the music industry to cross over into film. They are expected to leave all the accolades at the door to embrace the character with integrity... and that is exactly what Ozuna has done. Very proud of your work and role in Fast 9!
Pa Mi Gente! All Love, Always.."
Ozuna is also in talks to be on the official soundtrack of the upcoming film that drops officially on May 22, 2020.