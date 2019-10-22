Vin Diesel welcomes Ozuna to Fast & Furious cast

Diesel had shared a photo of himself and Justin Lin, the director with Ozuna on his official Instagram account on October 21st with a caption of "As you know, we have often found great talent in the music industry to cross over into film. They are expected to leave all the accolades at the door to embrace the character with integrity... and that is exactly what Ozuna has done. Very proud of your work and role in Fast 9!

Pa Mi Gente! All Love, Always.."