Utopia delivers the first new Aventura song in 10 years

Romeo Santos' newest album Utopia is a 13-track salute to Bachata. One of the highlights in the new album is the reunion of Aventura. It has been 10 long years since the band had a tune together on an album.

Santos' had his fans up in hope after learning the Aventura comeback was an April Fool's prank but then the prank turned into a reality. With the single "Inmortal" on the album that was released, fans were thrilled to see the return of Aventura.



Santos was quick to apologize on video about the April Fools joke.

The music video "Inmortal" was filmed in Miami by Fernando Lugo and features all four Santos members of Aventura including Romeo, Henry, Max Agende, and Lenny.