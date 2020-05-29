Univision to Broadcast Star-studded Special “Se Agradece” to Celebrate Everyday Heroes of the Pandemic on Saturday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT

MIAMI – MAY 27, 2020 – Univision, in partnership with Televisa, presents the special “Se Agradece” (In Gratitude) to pay tribute to the everyday heroes leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-hour broadcast will feature musical performances, special messages from celebrities, as well as stories from essential workers on the frontline. The show, hosted by Univision’s beloved Lili Estefan (“El Gordo y La Flaca”) and Alan Tacher (“Despierta America”), will air on Saturday, May 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.

The special will pay tribute to doctors, nurses, farmers, grocery deliverers, teachers, and others, and will share motivational stories about the unrelenting battle against the pandemic. “Se Agradece” will also feature messages regarding the importance of staying at home and social distancing, from popular Univision personalities Rafael Araneda, Alejandra Espinoza, Raúl de Molina, and others.

The star-studded list of performers includes: Alejandro Fernández, Alejandro Sanz, Banda el Recodo, Camila, Calibre 50, Carlos Vives, Carlos Rivera, CNCO, Cristian Castro, David Bisbal, Diego Torres, Gloria Trevi, Jesse & Joy, Juanes, Juan Luis Guerra, Los Tigres del Norte, Lucero, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Maná, Mau y Ricky, Mon Laferte, Piso 21, Reik, Rosalía, Sebastián Yatra, Thalía, Timbiriche, Yuri, and many more.

“Se Agradece” will be livestreamed on the Univision app and Univision NOW.