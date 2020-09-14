Uforia concert starring Bad Bunny premieres September 20 for Hispanic Heritage Month

Uforia, The Home of Latin Music, today announced the return of the Uforia Music Series, the most influential Latin music concert series in America with an exclusive performance by global superstar Bad Bunny. The show, which will be streamed live on Sunday, September 20 at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT, is a celebration of the Latinx community and will feature many of the renowned artists chart-topping hits. Music fans across the country can watch via UforiaMusic.com, Bad Bunny’s YouTube, @UforiaMusic on Twitter, Twitch.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate the richness of Latinx culture during Hispanic Heritage Month with this one-of-a-kind live streaming experience, and also commemorate the Puerto Rico community’s resilience on the third anniversary of Hurricane Maria, in partnership with Verizon” said Jesus Lara, President of Radio, Univision. “We are proud to showcase the artistry of Bad Bunny who has had such a profound impact on our culture and the music industry at large.”

The exclusive performance is first of the Uforia Music Series’s upcoming star-studded livestream concerts which will air once a month through the end of December under the banner Uforia Live. Additional dates and artist lineups will be announced in the coming weeks.

Bad Bunny is proclaimed as one of the most popular artists in the world. The multi-platinum artist, winner of the Latin GRAMMY and nominated for the GRAMMY, constantly manages to break language and stereotype barriers around the globe, becoming an international culture and entertainment icon. Following the huge impact he has had on mass audiences, Bad Bunny became the first Latin Reggaeton artist in history to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. He is also the second male personality to appear alone on the cover of Playboy magazine, after its founder, Hugh Hefner. His leadership within the Reggaeton and Trap genres has led him to dominate large stages during prominent music festivals and international concert tours.

His most recent album, “Las Que No Iban A Salir” debuted #1 on Billboard’s “Top Latin Albums,” dethroning himself over his previous albums, with “YHLQMDLG” at #2 and “X 100PRE” at #3. Bad Bunny is one of the Latin artists with the most entries to the global “Hot 100” list, with a total of 24 hits. In addition, with his album “YHLQMDLG,” he became the first Latino artist in history to achieve the position #2 on the global list “Billboard 200.” Each of Bad Bunny’s releases has left their forceful mark on the history of Latin music. His artistic power and leadership in the entertainment world demonstrate his character as one of the most impactful artists of the moment and reaffirm his expansive position in the music industry.