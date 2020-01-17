Tragedy strikes Mexican television show during rehearsal
Univision,Jan 17, 2020 – 12:42 PM EST
Mexico City - Two Mexican actors Jorge Navarro Sánchez and Luis Gerardo Rivera had died on Thursday night. They were rehersing a scene for the Mexican TV series "Sin Miedo a la Verdad" or in English "No Fear of the Truth".
“Our prayers are with the relatives of Jorge and Luis Gerardo, to whom we extend our most heartfelt condolences,” Televisa said.
There were no further details on how the actors fell to their death. Below is the statement in full from Televisa.