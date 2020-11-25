Nominations for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album and Best Pop Duo / Group Performance at the 2021 Grammys
By: Univision,Nov 25, 2020 – 01:07 PM EST
The 2021 Grammys air on Sunday, January 31st on television. Here are the nominees for Latin or Latin groups.
Nominees for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album:
Bad Bunny – 'YHLQMDLG'
Camilo – 'Por Primera Vez'
Kany García – 'Mesa Para Dos'
Ricky Martin – 'Pausa'
DEBI NOVA – '3:33'
Nominees for Best Pop Duo / Group Performance
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy – "Un Dia (One Day)"
Justin Bieber featuring #Quavo – "Intentions"
Bangtan.official – "Dynamite"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver – "Exile"
